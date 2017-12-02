Star Wars: John Boyega Calls Luke’s ‘The Last Jedi’ Return “Crazy” and “Incredible”

Fans got their first glimpse at Luke Skywalker in over 30 years with his appearance in The Force Awakens, but the character’s time on screen was incredibly brief. In the upcoming The Last Jedi, star John Boyega promises that Luke’s appearance will more than make up for the wait, calling Luke’s return both “incredible” and “crazy.”

“Seeing him around is incredible. In [The Force Awakens] there was only one moment for him and now it’s, you know, called The Last Jedi and it has Luke Skywalker in it,” Boyega told Good Morning America. “It’s going to be crazy and his acting is incredible. Mark’s come back strong and Luke as a character is so solid in this. I can’t wait to see it. It’s going to be good.”

Of all the members of the cast, Boyega has been the most unpredictable in terms of what he reveals about the upcoming film. Earlier this year, he might have even confirmed that Luke will reunite with his sister Leia in the new film.

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about how the film handled sending off Carrie Fisher’s character following her sudden passing late last year, Boyega explained, “I think the sendoff is really cool. Even before she passed away, I’d see her in scenes and be like, ‘This is really cool for both Carrie and Mark,’ who are the last two original leads [alive in the franchise].”

Given that Boyega discussed “her” scenes and then followed that with a comment about it being cool for Fisher and Hamill, the implication is that some of those scenes featured both of the actors.

“I felt like they deserve more and more — they’ve been doing this for a while and have been the beating heart of something special, and I just feel like [The Last Jedi] pays homage to them in general. But unfortunately, now that she’s passed, it does have a deeper meaning.” He added, “I think the fans are going to appreciate that.”

Fans will get to see how incredible Luke’s role in The Last Jedi is when it hits theaters on December 15.

[H/T ABC News]