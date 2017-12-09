‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: John Boyega Stuck In Atlanta, Might Miss Premiere

It looks like the Force is not with John Boyega.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi star is stuck in Atlanta due to severe winter weather that has been making travel nearly impossible and, unfortunately, this weather delay may prevent the actor from making it to the film’s Hollywood premiere Saturday night. The actor took to Twitter to update on the situation as well as jokingly ask for help.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Wow ATL. Looks like no one’s leaving! Guess I’ll start a family now…” Boyega joked before tweeting the real situation. “Trying to get back to the LA premiere! I actually NEED a pilot!!!”

Travel all over the South has been snarled this weekend due to a winter storm that dropped a record snowfall of around six inches in Atlanta. The snowstorm has knocked out power for over 100,000 in the city and, despite Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport being open, multiple flights have been delayed with more than 1,200 flights cancelled on Friday and more than 400 as of Saturday afternoon.

However, despite his rather chilly plight, Boyega isn’t getting much in the way of sympathy from The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson.

“Hahahaha oh my god GET HERE JOHN!” Johnson wrote in reply.

Boyega plays Finn in the film. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will open on December 15, is set to premiere in Hollywood Saturday night.