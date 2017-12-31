‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: John Mayer Takes “Kylo Ren Challenge” by Posing Shirtless in High-Waisted Pants

Star Wars: The Last Jedi has inspired audiences in plenty of ways in the weeks since its release, but John Mayer‘s latest Instagram post might be among the most amusing.

The singer recently shared a photo of him standing shirtless and in high-waisted pants, which you can check out below. Mayer captioned the photo #KyloRenChallenge, a reference to the character’s shirtless scene in The Last Jedi.

#kylorenchallenge A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on Dec 30, 2017 at 7:00pm PST

The #KyloRenChallenge has caught on quite a bit since Mayer posted his photo, with various people recreating the shirtless pose on their Instagram. And ultimately, fans don’t seem too surprised by the trend, considering the response that Kylo’s shirtless scene has gotten.

Shortly after The Last Jedi debuted, fans began voicing their varied opinions about the scene online, with even Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda getting hilariously caught up in the debate.

While some have questioned the point of Kylo being shirtless within The Last Jedi, those involved with the film say that there’s a very good reason for it.

“The way in which [director Rian Johnson] decided to create the Force connection by just simply doing vertical cuts without using any CG…it’s pure simplicity in terms of filmmaking with visual cuts,” The Last Jedi co-sound supervisor Ren Klyce said in a recent interview. “We cut to her side; we cut to Kylo Ren; we cut to her; and back and forth. That was important to establish what she was actually seeing. Was she hearing his voice or seeing his face or just his eyes? And so that [shirtless scene] is to inform the audience, ‘Oh, she can see his body.’ It’s also good humor.”

Ultimately, the #KyloRenChallenge is also in good humor, especially considering how Adam Driver felt about filming the actual scene.

“No, no, he’s good. He’s great.” Johnson revealed earlier this week. “He knew he looked good. Adam looks so damn good because he’d been training hardcore for the past six months for those fight scenes.” Johnson explained. “I’m like, ‘Eh. He looks so good. We should put him up there.’”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.