‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Laura Dern and Oscar Isaac on Vice Admiral Holdo’s Role in the Resistance

Lucasfilm has done well keeping details about Star Wars: The Last Jedi under wraps, especially new character Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo.

At the media junket for the new movie, we tried to pry some new information out of Holdo actor Laura Dern and her co-star Oscar Isaac, who plays the Resistance pilot Poe Dameron. While we don’t know much, we know the two butt heads in the film.

Asking if her character is a villain, she was coy in her response. Watch it in the video above.

“We don’t know the answer to that, do we?” said Dern. “We know that she’s a boss.”

“What is a villain?” Isaac chimed in, asking the same question every existential teen grapples with.

“Good question,” Dern responded. “I could be a villain to you because I am your boss. Whether you like it or not, you have to take my orders.”

“And I do not like it,” Isaac said.

When asked what her biggest contribution to the Resistance is, Isaac cut Dern off by saying “Purple hair.”

“I was just going to say,” Dern said. “I mean, it really is.”

“No, but it’s not just- no. Come on, guys,” Isaac said. “Let’s not objectify Holdo here. It’s not just about the looks, as sexy as they are. And really, what she’s doing is, it’s a different example of heroism.”

It’s pretty obvious that Dern and Isaacs had a lot of fun on the set together, despite their characters clashing over how best to lead the Resistance.

Holdo made waves in the Star Wars community by being one of the first LGBTQ characters in the canon, as confirmed in Claudia Gray’s novel Leia, Princess of Alderaan.

We’ll also see Poe take the fight directly to the First Order in his upgraded X-Wing, getting direct support from General Leia Organa.

It’s a short wait until Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters on December 15. Maybe Dern and Isaac will open up a bit more when they don’t have to worry about the Lucasfilm spoiler police listening to their every word.