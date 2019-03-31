Star Wars Story Group Member Shares Insight Into Luke and Kylo Confrontation in ‘The Last Jedi’

Attempting to have any sort of debate on the internet is often a terrible idea, as the entire conversational dynamic is fundamentally altered from the dynamics of having such a discussion in the real world. Despite the shortcomings of the medium, people still take to social media on a daily basis to complain about the things they didn’t like about Star Wars: The Last Jedi. When Lucasfilm Story Group member Pablo Hidalgo chose to engage a group of fans about the scene in which Luke Skywalker ignites his lightsaber above a sleeping Kylo Ren, the surprisingly civil conversation between passionate fans led to some interesting insight into the sequence that some fans had seemingly missed.

In the scene, which is depicted multiple times in the film and from multiple subjective perspectives, Luke senses a darkness in a sleeping Kylo, causing him to instinctively ignite his lightsaber. Kylo wakes up at this moment and perceives Luke’s actions to mean he is there to murder him, resulting in him defending himself and solidify his descend to the Dark Side. The scene also inspires Luke to embrace exile away from all aspects of the Force and everyone he was close to.

Hidalgo reminded those in the conversation that there was a distinct difference between Luke igniting his saber and his intentions to kill anyone, while adding, “But anyway Luke in exile predates TLJ by a long time, and came from someone who can very happily and rightly supersede anyone’s feedback.” This is a reference to some of George Lucas’ concepts and ideas about his plans for a potential sequel trilogy.

When one user attempted to claim Luke’s intentions were to murder Kylo, Hidalgo pointed out that the user wasn’t the only one to misinterpret the situation.

Hidalgo joked, “You (and Kylo) have a very different read of that scene than others do.”

Much like Kylo, it’s easy to connect the dots and equate Luke igniting his lightsaber in the first place as an intent to murder Kylo, though it’s clear to the viewer and anyone who understands Luke Skywalker that this was more of an instinctive reaction when discovering darkness. He doesn’t look at a sleeping boy and assumes he is a threat, but when he senses a massive presence of the Dark Side, he ignites his weapon.

There’s a lot of interesting ideas being shared in the thread, with one of the most important takeaways being that civility is a necessity in any online discourse.

When Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters on December 20th, we can likely assume it will inspire even more debates on social media.

