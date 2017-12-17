‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Was That SPOILER In Luke’s Hut on Ahch-To?

The latest film in the Star Wars saga was loaded with easter eggs and references from the previous entries in the franchise, but one important callback might have slipped by most fans.

When Rey visits Luke Skywalker in the ancient Jedi planet of Ahch-To, a scene shows Luke is in possession of an important item harkening back to a moment in his past.

Warning: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi below.

When Rey first goes to visit Luke, the self-exiled Jedi Master is none too happy to be bothered. He rebuffs her requests for help in the battle against the First Order, tosses his lightsaber aside, and retreats to his hut in the Jedi village.

When Luke holes himself inside his home, fans get a glimpse of his surroundings where they see a makeshift necklace hanging from the wall. The necklace appears to be a section of a destroyed lightsaber, with a red crystal fixed at the center.

Based on this appearance, it looks as if Luke has kept a portion Darth Vader‘s destroyed lightsaber as a keepsake, as a reminder of his fateful confrontation with his father that changed the fate of the galaxy.

In Return of the Jedi, Luke defeats Darth Vader on the second Death Star. Luke knocks Vader down and, in a fit of rage, takes off Vader’s hand and sends his lightsaber cascading into the same pit where Vader would toss Emperor Palpatine.

The fact that Luke has this portion of the lightsaber might cause some confusion, but it’s not very important in the grand scheme of things. The thematic importance of holding the relic contributes to Luke’s frame of mind when he’s in exile, though how he obtained it is something that should be explained in a comic or book rather than on the screen.

It is comparable to how Maz Kanata found Anakin Skywalker’s blue lightsaber, which was last in possession of Ben Solo when he was a student of Luke Skywalker. Of course, that’s a story for another time, as the bar proprietor herself once said.

Maybe we’ll learn more about how Luke obtained his father’s kyber crystal in a future story.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters everywhere.