Mark Hamill Addresses ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Fan Theories About Finn/Poe, Snoke And More

In 2015, The Force Awakens cracked open a veritable can of worms for Star Wars fans, presenting the devout audience with a cornucopia of clues about the saga’s new characters and very few answers. With The Last Jedi hitting theaters this weekend, star Mark Hamill addressed many of fans’ biggest theories to either confirm or deny their validity. Check out his answers in the video below.

One of the biggest theories surrounding the new films in the franchise is surrounding the identity of Supreme Leader Snoke, the villain who commands both Kylo Ren and the First Order’s General Hux. One fan asked Hamill if Snoke was actually an Ewok, which Hamill used as an opportunity to address their “cuteness.”

“Yeah, Supreme Leader Snoke, everyone is wondering about his origins…I just want to get a nod to the Ewoks because they’ve gotten some criticism,” Hamill confessed. “They’re a little too cute. I said to George [Lucas], I said, ‘If you make them a little more feral, sort of rat-like, and a little bit scary, maybe red eyes, and then you come to love them. At first, they’d be kind of creepy, and then you like them.’ But the teddy bear market was too strong.”

The Force Awakens debuted the characters Finn and Poe, who didn’t get to share much screentime, but that didn’t stop fans from assuming their relationship was much more than friendly.

“This is a wonderful idea,” Hamill admitted. “I know everyone in the LGBT community is really hoping that Poe and Finn are more than just friends. Fingers crossed! It could happen.”

In Return of the Jedi, fans learned that Luke and Leia were related, with Luke telling his sister that she has powers like he has. We never got to see these powers on display in the saga, with fans hoping The Last Jedi changes that trend.

“This is something that always interests me because we can communicate telepathically and I tell her, in one of the movies, I guess in the third one, ‘You have that power, too,’ so, I always wondered, and I don’t read the fan fiction, why she didn’t more fully develop her Force sensibilities,” Hamill questioned. “I think that’s something George Lucas addressed in his original outline for [Episodes] VII, VIII and IX. I was talking to him last week. But they’re not following George’s idea so they’ll have to wait and see on that one. But it seems like a waste of an innate talent that she should utilize in some way.”

Fans can see which of these questions are answered, as The Last Jedi is in theaters now.

