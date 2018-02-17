Star Wars: Justin Theroux Confirms His ‘The Last Jedi’ Character’s Relationship With Maz Kanata

All across the galaxy, the mysterious Maz Kanata is known as a wise, ancient, thirst-quenching bartender, who knows many secrets that can help turn the tide in struggles between good and evil.

And she’s also very horny, apparently.

In one scene from Star Wars: The Last Jedi in which Maz, played by Lupita Nyong’o, advises the Resistance to seek aid from a master codebreaker on Canto Bight, C-3PO remarks that the man “can do it all.”

Maz smiles and rubs her gun, as if lost in a pleasant memory, and says “oh yes, he can.” While we do get to see the codebreaker, played by Justin Theroux, it is only briefly, as Rose and Finn get arrested before they can make contact.

Theroux recently spoke with Yahoo! when he confirmed that Maz and the codebreaker got a little frisky in the past. “I can definitely confirm it,” Theroux said with a laugh. “That happened — she’s a bobcat!”

While some things in the Star Wars universe tend to go unstated, Theroux’s confirmation proves that Maz still enjoys a little bit of frisky business after thousands of years alive.

It makes sense that she lusts after Chewbacca, who also benefits a long lifespan due to being a wookie.

All jokes aside, Theroux said he thoroughly enjoyed his time on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, much like the other celebrities who made cameos in the new film. Many of these actors saw Star Wars when they were children, and the franchise holds special places in their hearts. Being able to take part in filming is like crossing something off of the bucket list.

Theroux described filming as “one of those wonderful, pinch yourself, oh-my-God-I-remember-skipping-school-to-see-Return-of-the-Jedi moments.”

But he was not able to snap any photos of himself on the Canto Bight set due to the highly secretive production practices of Lucasfilm.

“I didn’t know how addicted I was to my telephone until I was on that set! I wanted to take pictures so badly — not for publication, just to remember it,” Theroux said. “The sets and costumes were so incredible. But I remember thinking, ‘I can’t do that, because they’ll chop your hands off if you bring a phone anywhere near that set.’”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is rumored to release on Digital HD next month.