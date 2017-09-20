Rian Johnson Posts BTS Tease Of Epic Battle In ‘The Last Jedi’

Ron Howard isn’t the only Star Wars director who knows how to use social media.

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has maintained a steady presence among fans whether he’s answering questions on Twitter, dropping new songs with the Mountain Goats, or teasing some epic moments in the battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

Johnson is currently residing at Skywalker Sound while putting the finishing touches on the movie’s sound design. He recently offered fans a tease of an explosive battle featured in the movie by way of his Instagram account.

A post shared by Rian Johnson (@riancjohnson) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

The effects almost look unfinished or even painted, but considering the giant sound board they’re probably finalizing some sound design for the film. Who knows, maybe they’re working on the new trailer? (Just kidding, directors don’t usually have a say in that kind of stuff — they have bigger fish to fry.)

It’s hard to tell what that explosion is from, but given what we know from the trailer and the behind-the-scenes reel that have been released, it could come from a few different moments.

There’s a major battle in space between the First Order and the Resistance featuring transports, X-wings, A-wings, TIE Fighters, and Star Destroyers. An explosion of that magnitude could conceivably be one of the giant starships.

We’re likely to hear a lot more about the plot soon with Star Wars: The Last Jedi just under four months away. Johnson and star Mark Hamill have already cautioned to be wary of spoilers for the film ahead of its release. But these are the kinds of teases that can increase appreciation and hype levels without giving anything away. Keep them coming, Rian.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15th.