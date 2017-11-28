Star Wars: Rian Johnson Confirms the Millennium Falcon Has Seatbelts

No matter how many times you’ve seen Star Wars, there are details you can’t truly appreciate as a fan that the actual people on set get to discover. For example, writer/director of The Last Jedi confirmed that the Millennium Falcon does, in fact, have seatbelts in multiple locations.

Johnson shared the details of the ship’s set during a Twitter Q&A to confirm that, not only are there seatbelts in the cockpit, but there are also seatbelts around the Dejarik table, even though little time is spent regularly seeing these characters strap in with the safety measures. The filmmaker also pointed out that these weren’t new additions, but had been incorporated into the ship’s interior since the original movie.

One of the most exciting moments of The Force Awakens was when Han Solo and Chewbacca boarded the Falcon and declared, “We’re home.” Not only was this the characters’ first time on the ship in years, it was also the first time the audience got to see the duo in the familiar location in nearly 40 years.

In The Last Jedi, another familiar face will return to the Falcon, with Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker boarding the ship for his first time in quite a while.

“I’m telling you, I didn’t expect to have the reaction I had,” Hamill recalled of the experience to Entertainment Weekly. “I was there with my family, with [my children] Nathan and Griffin and Chelsea and my wife Marilou, and [Lucasfilm] asked if the documentary crew could be there when I came back on the Millennium Falcon. I mean, this was not on the shooting day. I was just street clothes and going to visit that set. And I said, ‘Sure.’”

The experience was a profoundly emotional one, as he didn’t get to interact with the ship when he filmed his brief scene for The Force Awakens.

“It was sort of like visiting an old house that you lived in when you were a kid,” he continued. “I mean, I just welled up with emotion and I said, ‘I need to be by myself.’”

What helped make the experience more authentic was how accurately the crew had recreated the ship.

“They had recreated it down to every last detail that I remember. The oil drips, the hanging pipes, just everything. The dice in the cockpit,” Hamill pointed out.

We’ll see more of the Falcon when The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

