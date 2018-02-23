Star Wars: Behind-the-Scenes Clip Shows the Making of ‘The Last Jedi’s Bombing Run

Ever since the Star Wars saga debuted more than 40 years ago, its films have pushed the limits of visual effects to accomplish all-new feats that immerse audiences in the amazing story. It’s easy to take these effects for granted, as they are so regularly impressive, but a new behind-the-scenes reel from Industrial Light and Magic details just how complicated the process can be. You can check out the clip below.

In the brief clip, “Take a look behind the magic at the Oscar-nominated Visual Effects of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In this clip we see what kind of damage a single rebel can inflict on the empire.”

As you can see from the clip, multiple different elements needed to come together for the brief sequence, showcasing the lengths writer/director Rian Johnson went to must fully realize his vision.

Unfortunately, Johnson couldn’t bring his vision to life exactly as he wanted, as it proved too costly.

“In early conversations with Rian and his producer Ram [Bergman], the question was, ‘How much can we do practically for the space battles?’” Mike Mulholland, VFX Supervisor for ILM London explained at the VFX Festival. “To get it kind of feeling like the original trilogy. That was investigated and discussed. It was a kind of an exercise in working out who could do it practically, who’s actually got the knowledge, the know-how and the time to do it, and how much it would cost.”

Johnson had to come to grips with the fact that films aren’t made the way George Lucas made them 40 years ago because of all the complications with special effects.

“The quick answer is, it’s quicker and easier and more flexible to do it in CG,” Mulholland confessed. “So we were tackling it that way.”

For those of you who can’t get enough behind-the-scenes information, the upcoming home video release will be jam-packed with bonus content.

In addition to 14 deleted and extended scenes, the Blu-ray will also include a feature-length documentary, The Director and The Jedi, that chronicles the development of the film. We’ll also learn more about Johnson’s development of Luke’s Force powers, how Andy Serkis brought Snoke to life through motion-capture, the construction of the Battle of Crait, and more.

The Last Jedi lands on Digital HD March 13th and on Blu-ray and DVD March 27th.

