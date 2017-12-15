Mark Hamill Confirms the Force Killed Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has pointed out the irony in his disillusioned Jedi Master cutting himself off from the Force before "overdosing" and fading away into nothingness in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

THE FORCE KILLED LUKE. You have to acknowledge the irony in his fate.

Almost like an addict that kicked his habit cold-turkey, remained clean for decades, only to re-use just once & then, tragically, overdoses.#SadSkywalker #ForceFatality #JediJunkie pic.twitter.com/CmavbUUBJh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 22, 2018

"The Force killed Luke," Hamill wrote on Twitter Monday, accompanied by panels from the Marvel Comics adaptation penned by Gary Whitta. "You have to acknowledge the irony in his fate. Almost like an addict that kicked his habit cold-turkey, remained clean for decades, only to re-use just once & then, tragically, overdoses."

Hamill added cheeky hashtags "Force Fatality" and "Jedi Junkie."

Luke dies after using the last of his power to Force project himself across the galaxy, confronting and taunting scorned nephew Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in an attempt to delay the approaching First Order, allowing the escape of sister Leia (Carrie Fisher) and her Resistance allies.

Hamill previously admitted Luke's arc in The Last Jedi under writer-director Rian Johnson was "tough" on him, telling ET Canada he was forced to "try and make sense of the scenario, based on my view of the character" when having to portray the formerly idyllic Jedi as a bitter recluse who has shunned the Force and the out-of-touch Jedi Order.

Luke "was the most idealistic character, he was the most optimistic character," Hamill explained.

"I said, you know, even if I did something ghastly like picking the wrong young student, that I would redouble my efforts. I wouldn't just go off to an island for 30 years. But that's not my job. I had to do what I can do the best to realize the vision of the writer, in this case Rian Johnson."

Despite saying in April it was time to "move on" from Star Wars, Hamill has since been confirmed to reprise his iconic role in Star Wars: Episode IX under returning writer-director J.J. Abrams.



Star Wars: Episode IX opens December 20, 2019.