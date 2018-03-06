‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Throne Room Fight Scene Clip Released

Lucasfilm and Disney have released online a portion of one of the most popular scenes from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

That scene is the fight in Supreme Leader Snoke’s throne room. After making contact back and forth through their connection in the force throughout most of the film, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) had finally brought Rey (Daisy Ridley) to his master, Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis). After Snoke revealed that he had been manipulating his apprentice all along, Ren decided he’d had enough and used his force gifts to activate the lightsaber at Snoke’s side, slicing the villain half.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After that, Snoke’s elite guard moved in to apprehend Ren and Rey, who teamed up and fought in tandem with surprising synergy to dispatch the entire group of guards. You can watch the clip from the epic throne room battle sequence above.

It seemed at this moment that Rey and Kylo Ren may see past their differences and join forces more permanently. Rey hoped that Reyn’s betrayal of Snoke meant that he was done with the First Order and would help bring them done. Ren planned quite the opposite, instead wanting to take control of the First Order and rule the galaxy. When Rey refused to stand by his side, she and Ren found themselves on opposite sides of the conflict once again.

While fans may be divided on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, this particular fight scene seems to have struck a chord. Fans have recreated the battle in Lego form and have recut the scene with different music, most notably Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song.”

Star Wars: The Last Jedi comes home on Blu-ray on March 27. The next installment of the Star Wars saga, Star Wars: Episode IX, opens in theaters on December 20, 2019. Star Wars next returns to theaters in Solo: A Star Wars Story, opening May 25th. There are also two brand new, independent Star Wars film trilogies in development. Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is developing one trilogy. DB Weiss and David Benioff, the creators of HBO’s Game of Thrones, are developing the other trilogy.