Did The ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Show Us The Destruction Of The Jedi Temple?

The new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer has fans hyped for the next episode of the Skywalker saga, and it seems to have offered a new look at what may be Luke Skywalker’s greatest failure.

In the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi there is a shot of a building burning in the background. In the foreground is a pile of debris, and a robotic hand forces its way out of the rubble. The hand presumably belongs to Luke Skywalker.

It seems that this may be a shot from another flashback to when Kylo Ren destroyed what may be considered to be a newfound Jedi Temple where Luke Skywalker was training a new order of Jedi.

Those who saw Star Wars: The Force Awakens will remember flashes to this moment when Rey first finds Luke’s lightsaber. She sees Kylo and the Knights of Ren slaughtering the young Jedi, and then a moment when a cloaked Luke Skywalker reaches out to R2-D2 before heading into exile on Ahch-To.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer suggests that we may learn much more about what transpired at Luke’s Jedi training ground, perhaps even told from Luke’s perspective. This could fill in a lot of blanks about Luke’s relationship with his nephew and how Ben Solo ultimately fell to the dark side.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15, 2017. It will be followed by Star Wars: Episode IX on December 20, 2019. The still-untitled Star Wars standalone movie about Han Solo is scheduled for theatrical release on May 25, 2019.