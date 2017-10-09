Star Wars: Stormtroopers Set to Invade the Field on Monday Night Football

Disney and Lucasfilm appear to be pulling out all the stops when it comes to reminding the world that The Last Jedi is a movie that’s coming to theaters by debuting an all-new trailer for the film during halftime of tonight’s Monday Night Football event. In addition to airing the trailer for the first time, it appears as though fans in attendance will be a part of the memorable evening, as early images have shown that First Order Stormtroopers are preparing to take the field for the occasion.

Tonight’s match will see the Minnesota Vikings face off against the Chicago Bears.

The debut of the trailer and the coinciding event at Soldier Field in Chicago isn’t the only big event tonight, as tickets for The Last Jedi screenings will also go on sale to coincide with the trailer debut.

While fans are clamoring to get new footage from the film, having only witnessed a teaser trailer back in April and a behind-the-scenes reel over the summer, the film’s writer/director Rian Johnson warned fans earlier on Twitter to avoid the preview if they want to go into the film devoid of knowledge.

Johnson replied to a fan who asked whether they should watch it, “I am legitimately torn. If you want to come in clean, absolutely avoid it. But it’s gooooood…..”

He later clarified that he doesn’t want to discourage anyone from watching it, but rather, as compared to the teaser that was merely a compilation of shots, this new trailer sounds like it actually gives away points of the plot.

Tonight’s halftime during Monday Night Football should be taking place anywhere between 9:00 PM ET and 10:00 PM ET. The trailer will most likely debut online moments after it airs during the broadcast.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuts worldwide on December 15.