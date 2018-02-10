Star Wars: Warwick Davis Reminds Fans ‘The Last Jedi’ is a “Piece of Entertainment” Over Divisiveness

A film’s cast and crew don’t always know how the general public will react to their finished product, sometimes resulting in fan responses seemingly taking an actor by surprise. Warwick Davis, who voices a character in The Last Jedi, was shocked by fans’ negative reactions to the movie, reminding those fans that the films are meant to be a form of escapism.

“I wasn’t aware it had a divided opinion but all movies divide opinion – some people will like it, some people won’t. I’ll always love Star Wars,” Davis shared with Metro. “It’s a piece of entertainment, it’s not about making political statements. It’s just there for people to enjoy. You go in there and are supposed to lose yourself in the world the director has created. Star Wars has always been a great example of that – it’s pure escapism and you can forget the 21st century for a couple of hours. That was George Lucas’s philosophy with Star Wars – to make a fun adventure.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Davis first joined the franchise in 1983’s Return of the Jedi as the lovable Wicket, who introduces Leia into the Ewok tribe. In the years since, Davis has made cameos in The Phantom Menace, The Force Awakens andLast Jedi.

Fans might not have instantly known Davis made the cameo in the most recent film, confirming with the outlet, “I had a cameo in the casino sequence – it’s always a delight to be asked.”

The actor will continue his cameo streak in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which reunited him with director Ron Howard, having previously worked together on the 1988 film Willow.

Davis isn’t the only Star Wars icon to weigh-in on the divide amongst fans, with Hamill commenting on the situation earlier this week.

“This is the only franchise where, if you go on Twitter, they say, ‘If such and such happens, I am so out.’ So now they’re speculating about things they don’t want to see,” Hamill shared with Entertainment Tonight. “It surprises me, but, look, you can’t please everybody. You just have to try and make the best story you can. I was sort of taken aback by it, but, who knows? Not everybody likes broccoli. Some people like carrots or Brussels sprouts better. That’s just the way life is.”

The Last Jedi is in theaters now. Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25.

[H/T List]