Star Wars Fan’s Tattoo of Baby Yoda Drinking White Claw Goes Viral

There’s no question that everyone on the Internet has baby fever — Baby Yoda fever, to be precise. The most adorable new character in the Star Wars galaxy has become a sensation, and every new episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian brings new scenes and moments for people to fawn over. But some people are creating their own memories, including this Twitter user who created a tattoo that perfect encapsulates this fleeting era and will surely be dated by the summer.

Twitter user Brock McLaughlin posted photos of his latest tattoo on the social media site, revealing a haunted image that actually makes sense when you think about the legal drinking age in the galaxy: Baby Yoda drinking a tall can of White Claw hard seltzer.

Ain’t no laws when baby yoda drinking claws. To end 2019 I got a tattoo of Baby Yoda drinking White Claw. Enjoy babbbby! pic.twitter.com/jG5MoeBSME — Baby Yoda’s Baby Daddy (@brockmclaughlin) December 4, 2019

Yes, we truly are living in some strange times.

Baby Yoda is a phenomenon and merchandise for the character, despite not being released for months, is already selling out on some online retailers. So while we patiently wait for POP! figures and stuffed plush dolls we can call our own, we’ll have to tide ourselves over with new episodes of The Mandalorian coming to Disney+. The series is half way over and will wrap up the week following the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Show creator Jon Favreau spoke about the surprise of Baby Yoda, which was kept out of the marketing and merchandising push in the lead up to the show’s premiere in order to keep the character from getting spoiled.

“I wanted to surprise people, and I wanted to—well, there are bigger arcs that go through the whole season and the whole throw of the show,” Favreau explained to Collider. “So as fun as it is to reveal new characters and surprise them, it also fits into a larger narrative about what’s going on in the galaxy after the revolution, and this is an important character.”

Episode 2 director Rick Famuyiwa spoke about his excitement to tackle the series after the surprising reveal of Baby Yoda.

“I was super pumped,” Famuyiwa said to Variety. “To sort of come in a be able to do the second one, because there’s so much that the end of the first episode… sort of shook up and really change for our main character, and so I love that, you know, I would sort of be the person in the aftermath of that.”

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian premiere on Fridays on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

