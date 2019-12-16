Star Wars: Baby Yoda Visits Jurassic Park in Hilarious Fan Video

Baby Yoda is the best thing since sliced bread — the whole internet knows that by now. From one meme to the next, fans can’t get enough of the adorable character from The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm’s first live-action television series set in the Star Wars universe. The latest viral meme featuring the lovable little guy is a mashup between The Mandalorian and Universal’s Jurassic Park, one in which Baby Yoda finds himself in all kinds of mischievous shenanigans.

YouTuber Adventure Collectibles took the infamous Baby Yoda “button pushing” scene and spliced it into Jurassic Park’s “shutting down the system” moment. But instead of shutting down the power to the whole island in an effort to reboot the security system, Baby Yoda is on-hand to turn the buttons back on immediately afterward, causing a bit of a ruckus for those involved. You can see the hilarious mashup above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We still don’t know much about the character himself — who’s officially named The Child as of now. The Mandalorian creator and executive producer Jon Favreau previously suggested we’d learn more about the character as the season progressed. “We’ll learn more about him over the course of the season,” Favreau said. “I think what’s great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic.”

He added, “We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that’s why people are so curious about this little one of the same species.”

The next episode of The Mandalorian drops Wednesday, December 18th ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s release on December 20th. The season premiere will be added to Disney+ December 27th.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Disney has also launched a gift subscription option for the holidays.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.