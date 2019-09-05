Star Wars: The Mandalorian Producer Promises Series Delivers Things That “Have Never Been Seen Before”

First looks at Star Wars: The Mandalorian have showcased a number of familiar elements to Star Wars fans, but producer Dave Filoni promises that the series is sure to deliver audiences things that are entirely new for the galaxy far, far away. The upcoming series marks the first live-action TV series for the franchise, which will already ensure it breaks new territory in the realm of long-form storytelling, but with Filoni previously having produced animated series like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, he serves as one of the best authorities when it comes to finding new things to offer audiences.

“I’ve seen a lot of Star Wars,” Filoni shared with Entertainment Weekly. “And what’s most exciting to me is that I am very confident we did some things — and fans will see things — that have never been seen before.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Whereas previous films focused on clearly defined heroes and villains, this series focuses more on the ancillary characters in the saga whose motivations are much more questionable, as their allegiances are all a manner of perspective.

“These are the [action figures] you got. Your older brothers have had ‘good’ ones,” Filoni detailed of the cast of characters. “Somehow you got Boba Fett. And if you have Boba Fett, you could always tell a good story.”

Fans surely recognize the iconic Mandalorian armor, first seen worn by the bounty hunter Boba Fett, but Filoni previously detailed that the protagonist of the upcoming series has a lot of differences from Fett.

“Boba Fett is a clone, according to [Star Wars:] Attack of the Clones, and by asking [creator George Lucas], he would say Boba Fett is not Mandalorian, not born on Mandalore,” Filoni pointed out. “He’s more of a person indoctrinated into it, into the way of life, and gets a hold of the armor.”

Producer Jon Favreau added, “Our guy is a Mandalorian, and we definitely explore the culture of the Mandalorian.”

The first episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on November 12th.

Do Filoni’s remarks have you excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!