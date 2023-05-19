The Mandalorian Star Addresses Their Uncertain Star Wars Future (Exclusive)

Lucasfilm recently wrapped up the third season of their hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and it was definitely action-packed. The Mandalorians saw the return of Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, who, with the help of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), reunited all the clans of the remaining Mandalorians. By the time we get to the final episode, The Mandalorian Season 3 sets up something that will affect the future of Star Wars as well as Dave Filoni's upcoming film set in the Mandoverse. The Mandalorian star only shows up in one episode of season 3 and doesn't really know when she will show up next. While chatting with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian for her new Hillshire Farm campaign, The Mandalorian's Amy Sedaris revealed if we will see her character before season 4.

"Before the season four? I don't," Sedaris told us. "I don't think so. No, not that I know of."

"No, I haven't heard anything. And you know what? They were so tight-lipped. You know, sometimes you get a call that you're going to be around in two weeks, which is last minute. You never really know. But they're always working on something, you know, over there or another, you know, a spinoff or something that I wouldn't even know about. I didn't know Jack Black and Lizzo were in the last season of Mandalorian. They keep things pretty quiet." The Mandalorian star added.

Bo-Katan Kryze Star Katee Sackhoff Reveals How Her Hair Stays Amazing

"So there's like a sliding scale because, like, my head with the wig on does not actually fit in my helmet. So it's actually two different helmets because, uh, my helmet is perfectly formed to fit my skull. No one else can wear my helmet," Sackhoff revealed to us. "So if you add that much hair to it, like all the pins and everything else, it's just that much tighter, and it just doesn't go on. It's two separate helmets. So me trying to take my actual helmet off does not happen. We've done everything we could to make sure her hair looks perfect with the helmet off at all times. I feel like, in Bo's world, there are like teeny tiny, like nano droids or something, inside her helmet that just fix it all the time. Because, like in her head, maybe the ruler of Mandalore has to look amazing at all times."

What is The Mandalorian Season 3 About?

The Mandalorian Season 3 is the most recent Star Wars project to be released in Disney+. The third season of The Mandalorian is described as follows, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The Mandalorian Season 3 is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now.

