First Star Wars: The Mandalorian Episodes Get Synopses

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is set to debut on Disney+ on November 12th and, while the narrative of the series has been shrouded in relative secrecy, Disney has unveiled the synopses of the first three episodes. While they might not be the most comprehensive details about the series, these descriptions provide the first official insight into the storyline we’ve been given since the series was initially confirmed and a logline was teased. This new information from Disney seemingly also confirms episode titles which, keeping in Star Wars fashion, are merely numbered entries into the mysterious storyline. Check out the descriptions below and tune in to the series premiere on November 12th.

The episode titles and descriptions are as follows:

“Chapter 1”: A Mandalorian bounty hunter tracks a target for a well-paying client.

“Chapter 2”: Target in-hand, The Mandalorian must now contend with scavengers

“Chapter 3”: The battered Mandalorian returns to his client for reward.

The series was initially described, “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Not only is this series the first live-action show set in the Star Wars, but fans are also excited as it is set to explore a world in which the lines between good and evil are much more blurry.

“They separate good and evil so perfectly in the world of Star Wars. And in this one it’s like we’re way more at the center,” Pascal shared with AP. “We’re past those borders, and past those very, very linear, very specific lines of definition.”

Despite the series exploring uncharted territory, producer Jon Favreau claims that the biggest influence George Lucas had on the development of the series was the importance of telling stories about right vs. wrong.

“We had a long talk with each other,” Favreau explained to GQ Middle East. “One thing he said to me was, ‘Remember, Jon, the real audience for all stories and all myths is the kids that are coming of age,’ because he’s really a Joseph Campbell adherent.”

The producer added, “We enjoy the stories as adults, but really, storytelling is about imparting the wisdom of the previous generations on to the children who are becoming adults, and giving them a context for how to behave and how to learn the lessons of the past without making the mistakes on their own. That’s the hope, that you can teach them how to avoid all the hardship but garner all the wisdom.”

Tune in to the premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on November 12th on Disney+.

