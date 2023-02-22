Star Wars: The Mandalorian Asks Fans for Favorite Quotes
Star Wars: The Mandalorian is almost here again and Lucasfilm wants to know what everyone's favorite quotes from the series are. This morning the company rolled out big character posters for each of the main players in Season 3. But, in addition there was a sizzle reel for all the wild adventure coming up on Mandalore and beyond. Of all the DIsney+ original series, Mandalorian probably is the most popular out of the crop. Marvel may be a massive entity, but Pedro Pascal and Grogu's weekly tales have had viewers transfixed from literally the word go.
"We have to know where we're going to tell a fully-formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and then slowly, you just write each episode. Because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story," Jon Favreau said in a recent interview. "Then he's doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him, but he's the writer-showrunner on that. And so to understand what's happening on other shows, or even Skeleton Crew, all take place in the same Star Wars time period."
Favorite quote from #TheMandalorian. We’ll start: “This is the Way.” pic.twitter.com/kpTHpFcQg6— The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) February 22, 2023
What's your favorite Mando quote? Let us know down in the comments!
We love her too!
My favourite #FennecShand quote.🧡 https://t.co/e4OZwm84YK pic.twitter.com/a18AxpruYU— Ming-Na Wen Daily (@MingNaDaily) February 22, 2023
Real moment
i’m so sorry https://t.co/ur0ezKJ48t pic.twitter.com/okqLPuNoW6— 100% eau de fuq up รักพี่ดินเหมือนหมา (@urlocalasshole_) February 22, 2023
So precious
He means more to me than you ever know https://t.co/DBHULECBwB pic.twitter.com/EqZYkvNFdZ— Ralf Vas Normandy (@R4nd4l3R4lf) February 22, 2023
Hysterical
Still one of the funniest lines in any Star War ever.
(Made all the funnier by the fact that you just know it absolutely went right over Din’s head.) https://t.co/RuvrI8Hdcv pic.twitter.com/iX5cXW8iCQ— A Larger View of the Force: A Star Wars Podcast (@ALargerViewPod) February 22, 2023
Wait a second
“Wherever I go, he goes.” #TheMandalorian https://t.co/W3SJbzrAE6 pic.twitter.com/ag6UPci1t7— FX Networks (@FXNetworks) February 22, 2023
Do the thing!
My fav 🤣👌🏻 https://t.co/niZqVuRjCp pic.twitter.com/l71MnMfQ0s— lilou82 📚 (@lilou82) February 22, 2023
I like those odds
“I like those odds.” https://t.co/Rn7FELNxcB pic.twitter.com/ko90iB9Rij— ʝօαռռα (@jojodegr) February 22, 2023
A Clan of Two
“You are a clan of two.” https://t.co/0fMaLsKTlG pic.twitter.com/Vhd8V33BTd— Mando the Bounty Hunter (@AdoptedBabyYoda) February 22, 2023