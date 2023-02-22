Star Wars: The Mandalorian Asks Fans for Favorite Quotes

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is almost here again and Lucasfilm wants to know what everyone's favorite quotes from the series are. This morning the company rolled out big character posters for each of the main players in Season 3. But, in addition there was a sizzle reel for all the wild adventure coming up on Mandalore and beyond. Of all the DIsney+ original series, Mandalorian probably is the most popular out of the crop. Marvel may be a massive entity, but Pedro Pascal and Grogu's weekly tales have had viewers transfixed from literally the word go.

"We have to know where we're going to tell a fully-formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and then slowly, you just write each episode. Because all of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story," Jon Favreau said in a recent interview. "Then he's doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him, but he's the writer-showrunner on that. And so to understand what's happening on other shows, or even Skeleton Crew, all take place in the same Star Wars time period."

