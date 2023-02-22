Star Wars: The Mandalorian One Week Teaser Released

It's been over two years since the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian came to an end on Disney+, and a year since fans last saw Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu reunite in The Book of Boba Fett. Now, fans only have to wait one more week to see their favorite duo back on their screens. In fact, the official Instagram account for Star Wars took to social media today to share a little one-week teaser for the show's third season.

"In one week, the global phenomenon returns. The new season of #TheMandalorian starts streaming March 1 on @DisneyPlus," the post reads. You can check out the video below:

What's Next For The Mandalorian?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly on the Dagobah Dispatch Podcast (via The Direct) executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased Mando's future and his shot at redemption in the upcoming season.

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

Who Is Directing Season 3 of The Mandalorian?

Last month, a new trailer for The Mandalorian was released along with a list of the new season's directors. Returning directors include Rick Famuyiwa and Bryce Dallas Howard as well as Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Karga in the series. Newcomers to the director lineup include Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, and Peter Ramsey.

"I can say this: I'm going to be in it," Weathers recently told Gambit. "I can say I directed an episode of it. I can say it's going to be slammin.' It's going to look bigger than the other seasons did. And if you're not entertained, we're coming after you." Hilariously, the interviewer was unfamiliar with the word "slammin'" and suggested Weathers say "fire" instead. Weather replied, "Okay. Well, there ya go. It's gonna be fire. Right?"

Star Wars: The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ on March 1st.