‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Footage Debut Date Possibly Revealed

Star Wars fans have only seen one official photo from the saga’s first live-action TV series, though a report regarding Disney’s first demonstration of its new streaming service, Disney+, could confirm viewers’ first look at Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The demonstration will reportedly take place on April 11th, which happens to be the day Star Wars Celebration kicks off.

Todd Spangler, the digital editor for Variety, tweeted, “Disney says it will demo Disney+ at its investor day on April 11th, including first look at some of the original content for the SVOD service”

Fans had already assumed we’d be getting a look at the series at the upcoming convention, with the above information all but confirming that footage will debut on April 11th. The schedule of events has yet to be announced for Celebration, though this report will make us less surprised to discover there will be a Mandalorian-centric panel on that date.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The series will star Pedro Pascal (Narcos), Gina Carano (Deadpool), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Carl Weathers (Predator), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man), and Nick Nolte (Warrior).

Given the anticipation surrounding the project, fans have been desperate to get any details about the series they can, with Lucasfilm keeping a tight lid on many details. A recent report from Making Star Wars claimed the eight-episode first season will feature episodes clocking in at around 45 minutes, which fall short of series like Game of Thrones or Netflix’s Marvel series, whose episodes run closer to 60 minutes.

While the runtime of each episode might come as a disappointment to some, co-director of Avengers: Infinity War Joe Russo previously teased that the spectacle of the series will deliver fans unexpected surprises.

“It’s amazing. We went down there to say hi to [producer] Jon [Favreau]. Taika [Waititi] was directing an episode, so we went to hang out with them,” Russo shared with an audience at a Collider fan screening of Infinity War. “Jon is always at the forefront of cutting edge tech, and he is shooting this in a way that no one has ever shot anything ever before. It’s pretty astounding.”

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Mandalorian before it debuts on Disney+ later this year.

