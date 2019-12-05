Star Wars: The Mandalorian Creator Confirms We’ll Learn More About Baby Yoda’s Backstory This Season

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is only four episodes in, but it’s already one of the most talked-about shows of the year. The series stars Pedro Pascal as the titular character, but the true breakout star of the show is “Baby Yoda,” who has already won over the Internet. Fans have been curious about how the little dude was made and what’s in store for him for the rest of the season. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Jon Favreau opened up about how the creature was made and confirms we’ll learn more about the character before the season is over.

“He’s mostly a puppet,” Favreau explained. “When it’s CG, we try to make him obey the same physical laws that he would if he were a puppet. I think a lot of times CG makes itself too obvious where you don’t create parameters creatively that allow the character to keep the same identity and charm.”

“We’ll learn more about him over the course of the season,” he added. “I think what’s great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that’s why people are so curious about this little one of the same species.”

While Favreau did not direct any of The Mandalorian‘s first eight episodes, it was recently announced that he will be helming an episode in the next season. Favreau, who wrote part of the series, previously explained to Entertainment Weekly that he wanted to direct an episode this year, but prior commitments stopped him from doing it in season one.

“We’re working on Season Two, writing, prepping with the directors, and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” Favreau confirmed. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first four episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+.