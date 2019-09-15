Star Wars: Pedro Pascal Thought He Was Playing Boba Fett in The Mandalorian

For many people when they are asked to join the Star Wars galaxy, it could feel like a dream come true. So many people grew up on the franchise, both the original trilogy and the prequels that came decades later, with many of the most iconic characters being revered through action figures, video games, books, and comics. So when Pedro Pascal was invited to speak with Jon Favreau about a potential Star Wars project that would become Star Wars: The Mandalorian, he was excited. And then he saw the images of the title character and thought he was going to be Boba Fett — and his excitement peaked.

So imagine his reaction when he found out he’s not playing Boba Fett, but someone else entirely. Pascal spoke with Disney’s twenty-three magazine about the experience, revealing that he was confused when he signed on to the inaugural live-action series in the Star Wars franchise.

“I wanted to meet Jon Favreau. I didn’t care what he wanted me to do,” Pascal explained. “So we met in Jon’s office, which was covered with story illustrations from this show — and I noticed the Mandalorian, a Boba Fett-looking character, immediately. I thought to myself, ‘Oh, it’s amazing that they are finally gonna get into this character.’ Jon talked about the story, visuals, and tone. I thought it was amazing and finally asked, ‘Well, who am I?’ I’m pointing to different characters, creatures, and aliens in the concept art, and John just looked at me and said ‘You’re the Mandalorian.’”

And, of course, that’s where the confusion got awkward…

“I was like, ‘WHAT? I get to play Boba Fett?’ He said, ‘No, he’s not Boba Fett. He’s the Mandalorian.’ I couldn’t have imagined a better moment.”

Pascal wasn’t the only person confused, as there had been rumblings of a production featuring Boba Fett for many years now. But the new series isn’t going to get to that famous bounty hunter anytime soon, instead focusing on the titular character and his journey toward becoming a hero.

But that doesn’t mean other beloved characters from the canon won’t appear, as Favreau teased when he was asked about Grand Admiral Thrawn and Mara Jade.

“I don’t want to talk about anything that might be fun for people to discover,” Favreau said to Entertainment Weekly. “We do have conversations. Part of what’s fun to see if we could merge the worlds of the original trilogy, the prequels, the sequels, [Star Wars:] The Clones Wars, and what’s been considered canon up to this point and what’s been considered part of Legends. I think this show offers an opportunity to bring in all those elements so no matter what your flavor of Star Wars ice cream you like there will be something to enjoy. But you’re asking the right questions.”

The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on November 12th.