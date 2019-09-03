Star Wars: The Mandalorian New Look Reveals Intense Action Scene

After decades of record-breaking on the big screen, Star Wars is finally moving into the world of live-action television with the release of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s highly-anticipated project, The Mandalorian. The series acts as the cornerstone original program for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service and certainly looks to be as exciting as all of the films that have come before it. A major reason for that movie-like quality comes from the combat of the series, which was featured quite a bit in the show’s first trailer, and also happens to be the focus of this new photo.

On Tuesday morning, EW released an image from The Mandalorian featuring Pedro Pascal’s lead character fighting a couple of Trandoshans, a race of aliens that will only be recognizable to the most dedicated of Star Wars fans.

Favreau’s goal with this series is to make it feel like a movie that’s broken out into single episodes. The best way to make that happen is simple: Just treat the show as if it’s a feature film.

“Well, first of all, you have to treat it like you’re making a movie for the big screen,” Favreau told Variety. “The fact of the matter is that, if you look at Lion King, for example, we were very cognizant that, as many people are seeing it in the theaters, there are gonna be more people seeing it at home. And everybody has these beautiful 16 by 9 flatscreen TVs and you wanna create beautiful imagery that takes advantage of what people have. The Mandalorian, whether you watch it on your TV or if you saw it projected, it should feel just as much like Star Wars as any of the features.”

“Dave Filoni and I, who are partnering on this, we’ve been working so hard to try to honor the traditions of Star Wars and try to present something we would be delighted to see, as fans. Because we started a while ago, it’s gonna be available, day one, on Disney+, on November [12th]. I think they’re going one episode at a time, but it will be there, premiering on the platform, so if you have it, you’ll get to see it.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will debut with the launch of Disney+ on November 12th.