Star Wars: The Mandalorian Producer Reveals How Lizzo and Jack Black Joined the Cast

The sixth episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's third season, "Guns For Hire," featured a surprise appearance by Jack Black and Lizzo as Captain Bombardier and The Dutchess, the prosperous leaders of Plazir-15, an opulent planet independent of the New Republic and the Outer Rim's only remaining direct democracy. Star Wars fans were shocked and delighted by the duo's appearance, and now showrunner Jon Favreau is explaining how they got involved with the show.

"Lizzo and Jack Black got involved because, honestly, one of the things we really like about working on the show is we like to bring people in who are fans themselves," Favreau told Entertainment Weekly. "Lizzo and Jack Black were both very active on social media."

He added, "I know Jack from way back but he was doing Mandalorian things on Instagram or TikTok and Lizzo was dressing up like Grogu and my kids were showing me all these videos of how into it Lizzo was. We had an episode that was going to have this really eccentric royal couple in a court like something that felt out of Alice in Wonderland so we reached out and they were like, 'We'd love to.'"

Favreau continued, "There's something really fun about being on the set with people who are excited to meet Grogu...people, when they hold that little puppet, it's like they're dealing with a real character ... It was really fun and exciting on the set. A lot of pretty heavy, serious stuff happens this season, so this planet gave us permission to have a lot of fun with it."

When Is the Season 3 Finale of The Mandalorian?

Warning: Season 3, Episode 7 Spoilers Ahead! In the penultimate episode of Season 3, Bo-Katan Kyrze (Katee Sackhoff) led a party of Mandalorians that included both The Children of the Watch and the Nite Owls down to Mandalore in the hope of finding the Great Forge in order to reclaim their planet. However, they soon discover that Moff Gideon and the Empire never left Mandalore, and built a base beneath its surface. The Mandalorians face off with Stormtroopers in Beskar armor but are ultimately forced to retreat, and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is captured. Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) stays behind to fight and ultimately dies to ensure the other Mandalorians live.

"This next episode is gonna make you wish you hadn't asked for [another episode]," actor Brendan Wayne, the in-suit double for Din, wrote in a cryptic Instagram story. "It might just hurt too much."

The season finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian drops on Disney+ on April 19th.