Lizzo Cameo During The Mandalorian Has Fans Absolutely Shocked

The Mandalorian fans were shocked to see Lizzo pop-up during this week's episode of the show. Season 3's sixth episode saw the Grammy-Award winner team with Jack Black for a fun episode of a police procedural instead of what many viewers might have expected. The Mandalorian has made its hallmark zigging when people expect a zag this season. "Guns for Hire" is not different in that regard. Adding to the fun of seeing Lizzo in the fold was the fact she's voiced her love for Grogu on multiple occasions. (Everyone remembers her wild Halloween look where she became the child for an inspired photoshoot.) At any rate, the surprises aren't stopping anytime soon on Disney+, check out more of the reactions down below.

Katee Sackhoff plays Bo-Katan on The Mandalorian and she's enjoyed how much the fans have embraced their adventures. "I don't want to talk too much about how I feel about it, because I find that a lot of times when I talk about how I feel about something, it does tend to, you know, put some spoilers out there and I really try to protect those, because I love being surprised and I think in the age of social media, we so rarely get surprised by things," Sackhoff explained.

