Lizzo Cameo During The Mandalorian Has Fans Absolutely Shocked
The Mandalorian fans were shocked to see Lizzo pop-up during this week's episode of the show. Season 3's sixth episode saw the Grammy-Award winner team with Jack Black for a fun episode of a police procedural instead of what many viewers might have expected. The Mandalorian has made its hallmark zigging when people expect a zag this season. "Guns for Hire" is not different in that regard. Adding to the fun of seeing Lizzo in the fold was the fact she's voiced her love for Grogu on multiple occasions. (Everyone remembers her wild Halloween look where she became the child for an inspired photoshoot.) At any rate, the surprises aren't stopping anytime soon on Disney+, check out more of the reactions down below.
Katee Sackhoff plays Bo-Katan on The Mandalorian and she's enjoyed how much the fans have embraced their adventures. "I don't want to talk too much about how I feel about it, because I find that a lot of times when I talk about how I feel about something, it does tend to, you know, put some spoilers out there and I really try to protect those, because I love being surprised and I think in the age of social media, we so rarely get surprised by things," Sackhoff explained.
#TheMandalorian spoilers— Lalo MANDO SPOILERS (@clonehumor) April 5, 2023
Lizzo's manifesting powers are on another level 😭 pic.twitter.com/pqLGvHlNgL
Were you surprised to see Lizzo? Let us know down below!
He really helped it
#mandalorian spoilers— emily 🔜 SWCE (@djarinsaber) April 5, 2023
grogu using the force to help duchess lizzo win her game was so sweet i love him pic.twitter.com/J8iqhYY1Qn
She made it happen
// the mandalorian spoilers #TheMandalorian //— sage⁵⁰¹ 💌 mando era (@ahsokasgoggles) April 5, 2023
lizzo manifested herself in star wars we really love to see it pic.twitter.com/QO4Hqge88k
What a twist
So much to unpack
#TheMandalorian spoilers//
jack black.... lizzo.... christopher lloyd....
this episode was crazy pic.twitter.com/egT015MHXF— Jake (@gonzofan07) April 5, 2023
A bunch of surprises
#TheMandalorian spoilers— v (@chrrywitch) April 5, 2023
lizzo, jack black, and christopher lloyd all in one episode? the best unexpected cameos pic.twitter.com/xPrctQgAs1
Real shock
#TheMandalorian SPOILERS— 𝗼𝗺𝗮𝗿 ⊗ (@qsilverspidey) April 5, 2023
LIZZO AND JACK BLACK??? 2 OF MY FAVORITE PEOPLE ARE PART OF STAR WARS NOW??????pic.twitter.com/p36TNFPTL1
What is life?
Mandalorian Spoilers— Atom (@theatomreview) April 5, 2023
Lizzo just knighted Baby yoda aka grogu. What is happening in Star Wars #TheMandalorian #StarWars pic.twitter.com/FWnEsqgTyH
The hype was real
#themandalorian spoilers— KJ ☾ 🔜 swce (@rainsofkamino) April 5, 2023
JACK BLACK AND LIZZO IN THE MANDALORIAN NOBODY PANIC pic.twitter.com/XyfHxTfmBw