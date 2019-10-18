Star Wars: The Mandalorian Episode Air Dates Announced for Disney+

Fans have known that Star Wars: The Mandalorian would be premiering when Disney+ officially launched on November 12th, though details about how many episodes will air and how regularly they would debut was unknown, with Disney revealing that the episodes will land on the service every Friday. One exception to this strategy, as confirmed by Disney Wishful, is that the second episode will land on the service days after the series premiere, as November 12th is a Tuesday and that Friday will launch the weekly schedule. Check out the full schedule of air dates below and tune in to the series premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on November 12th.

Episode One – November 12th

Episode Two – November 15th

Episode Three – November 22nd

Episode Four – November 29th

Episode Five – December 6th

Episode Six – December 13th

Episode Seven – December 18th

Episode Eight – December 27th

Videos by ComicBook.com

This confirms comments made by series producer Jon Favreau made earlier this year about its release strategy.

“Well, first of all, you have to treat it like you’re making a movie for the big screen,” Favreau shared with Variety when discussing his approach to the series. “The fact of the matter is that, if you look at Lion King, for example, we were very cognizant that, as many people are seeing it in the theaters, there are gonna be more people seeing it at home. And everybody has these beautiful 16 by 9 flatscreen TVs and you wanna create beautiful imagery that takes advantage of what people have. The Mandalorian, whether you watch it on your TV or if you saw it projected, it should feel just as much like Star Wars as any of the features.”

He continued, “Dave Filoni and I, who are partnering on this, we’ve been working so hard to try to honor the traditions of Star Wars and try to present something we would be delighted to see, as fans. Because we started a while ago, it’s gonna be available, day one, on Disney+, on November [12th]. I think they’re going one episode at a time, but it will be there, premiering on the platform, so if you have it, you’ll get to see it.”

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Check out the series premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on November 12th.

Are you excited for the new series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror.