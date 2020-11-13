Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Sasha Banks Role Revealed

✖

WWE fans have been awaiting Sasha Banks' big appearance in Star Wars' The Mandalorian, and with Chapter 11 they finally got their wish. The WWE superstar has been teasing the appearance for several weeks, and we're going to break down exactly what her role is in the episode, so if you haven't watched it yet prepare for major spoilers. We good? Good. So right at the very beginning of the episode, we get the shot we saw in the previous trailer, as Banks can be seen with a hooded cloak watching from afar. That full scene features Mando looking over and spotting her, but when some people pass by she is suddenly gone.

The next time we see her is when Mando is ambushed on a boat by some thugs, who manage to knock Baby Yoda with his carrier into the mouth of a creature below, and then they trap Mando in with the creature. As they attempt to push him down laser fire can be heard and we see several Mandalorians come to his rescue, while one kills the creature from below and saves Baby Yoda (though his little carrier is now scrap metal).

After Mando sits down with Baby Yoda we see all three Mandalorians take their helmets off, which prompts Mando to accuse them of not being Mandalorians. When they take their helmets off we see Sasha Banks on the left side, as you can see in the image below. The middle Mandalorian is Bo-Katan Kryze, who is from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

As she explains later to Mando, they are true Mandalorians, and in fact, it's Mando who is the outsider, as he is a Child of the Watch. The Watch is a "cult of religious zealots" who want "to reestablish the ancient way", and thus aren't allowed to take off their helmets. This conversation takes place at a table where Banks can be seen eating a slug or worm of some kind, and it seems she has been fighting at Bo-Katan's side for quite some time.

Banks' character doesn't have a name in the show or the credits, but she wields double laser pistols and is pretty much a badass, which is exactly what you would expect from The Boss.

So, what did you think of Banks' big Mandalorian debut? Let us know in the comments or feel free to talk all things Mandalorian and WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!