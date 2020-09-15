WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer

The first trailer for Season 2 of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian dropped on Tuesday morning, and professional wrestling fans were hit with the pleasant surprise of seeing Sasha Banks appear. Reports of "The Boss" having a role this season first popped up at the start of 2020, but nothing had been confirmed up until this point. It's still unclear what her role would be, but based on her ability to disappear in a crowd, her hood and the narration — "The songs of eons past tell of battles between Mandalore The Great and an army of sorcerers called Jedi" — she's likely playing a Jedi.

Fans took to social media to vocalize how thrilled they were about Banks' involvement in the show. You can see some of the reactions in the list below.

