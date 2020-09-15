WWE Fans Are Thrilled to See Sasha Banks in The Mandalorian Season 2 Trailer
The first trailer for Season 2 of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian dropped on Tuesday morning, and professional wrestling fans were hit with the pleasant surprise of seeing Sasha Banks appear. Reports of "The Boss" having a role this season first popped up at the start of 2020, but nothing had been confirmed up until this point. It's still unclear what her role would be, but based on her ability to disappear in a crowd, her hood and the narration — "The songs of eons past tell of battles between Mandalore The Great and an army of sorcerers called Jedi" — she's likely playing a Jedi.
Fans took to social media to vocalize how thrilled they were about Banks' involvement in the show. You can see some of the reactions in the list below.
What do you think Banks' role will be? Let us know down in the comments!
From The Boss Herself
This is the way! https://t.co/7krT8kAZZS— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 15, 2020
Looks Like It
Wait. Is SASHA BANKS a JEDI?!?! https://t.co/VdBKroBcWG— Meghan O’Keefe (@megsokay) September 15, 2020
Or Maybe She's On The Other Side?
SASHA'S A SITH, BOYEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/ctWNCms1Kc— Mr. Into The Antics Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) September 15, 2020
Welcome
I guess I'm a Star Wars fan now... pic.twitter.com/moanvGUpxR— Parth (@supitsparth) September 15, 2020
Dope
Sasha being a Sith Lord in Season 2 of The Mandalorian is dope, especially if you’re a Star Wars fan pic.twitter.com/CGNViEL4B4— Sean Slate (@slate_s42) September 15, 2020
Talent
Sasha went radio silent and logged on to not only change her header but also to promote the Mandalorian.
Happy Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/OyxAxGQ2I2— Dan 🇮🇪 (@danthegrapsfan) September 15, 2020
Overwhelmed
We’ve beengetting so much of Sasha in the past few minutes I’m overwhelmed rn pic.twitter.com/3JDmKVFXiF— ethanᵉᵇᵇ (@THEGLOWPRlNT) September 15, 2020
Time to Start Reading!
I know literally nothing about Star Wars.
Found out that Sasha Banks was added to #TheMandalorian and now I'm bout to start in depth research. 😂— Josiah Williams (@JDeanWilliams) September 15, 2020
Renee With The Important Question
DO YOU KNOW BABY YODA?!?!?— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 15, 2020