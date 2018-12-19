Star Wars: ‘Black Panther’ Composer to Score ‘The Mandalorian’

Fans are still waiting to get our first look at any footage from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, though we do have a better idea of how the series will sound. StarWars.com has announced that Ludwig Göransson, who delivered the scores for Creed and Black Panther, will compose the score for the first live-action Star Wars TV series.

“Words fail to express how surreal and humbling it feels to be invited into the Star Wars universe,” Göransson shared in a statement. “I am deeply grateful to Jon Favreau and Disney for this opportunity and to John Williams for raising the bar so high with his iconic, intrepid scores — they will never be matched. In these next months I hope to honor the tradition of Star Wars’ musical landscape while propelling The Mandalorian into new and unchartered territory. And I will try to remember that there is no try.”

Production on the series kicked off earlier this year, so the announcement that a composer has been confirmed might tease that the shoot is coming to a close in the near future. This isn’t the only announcement we’ve gotten about the series recently, with Lucasfilm having confirmed the core members of the cast earlier this month.

The series will star Pedro Pascal (Narcos), Gina Carano (Deadpool), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Carl Weathers (Predator), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man), and Nick Nolte (Warrior).

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The announcement that Göransson will craft the series’ score is sure to cause excitement, with Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo previously teasing the ambitious visuals in the series.

“It’s amazing. We went down there to say hi to Jon. Taika [Waititi] was directing an episode, so we went to hang out with them,” Russo shared with an audience at a Collider fan screening of Infinity War. “Jon is always at the forefront of cutting edge tech, and he is shooting this in a way that no one has ever shot anything ever before. It’s pretty astounding.”

The series will launch on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, sometime next year.

Are you looking forward to checking out the series?