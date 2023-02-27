Star Wars: Pedro Pascal Explains Relationship Between The Mandalorian and Bo-Katan in Season 3

When viewers last saw Din Djarin with Bo-Katan Kryze in the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, things were a bit tense between them, to say the least, as Din had acquired the Darksaber from Moff Gideon, an item Bo-Katan has been pursuing passionately. Star Pedro Pascal recently recalled how his character isn't thrilled with the situation, as he hopes to get rid of the weapon he earned, though also knows that this is a task much more easily said than done, surely seeing the tension of that episode extending. Season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on March 1st.

"I mean there wasn't really a fallout necessarily -- sort of kind of an accident," Pascal shared with Digital Spy of the relationship between the two figures. "Din picked it up and is desperate to give it back to her. But it has to be earned in a very specific way. I think what I'm most excited about as far as Season 3 is concerned, is what we get to see Katee [Sackhoff] do."

After being a compelling figure in the world of animation, Bo-Katan made her live-action debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, which saw voice actor Sackhoff getting the chance to bring the figure to life. The actor recently expressed her excitement at continuing the character's legacy, as well as what it's like to become such a source of authority on the character.

"I've lived in this woman's skin for a long time now," Sackhoff expressed to Empire Magazine. "One of the things that Jon [Favreau] and I focus on is where she is in the moment, what peppers her experience. Jon and Rick [Famuyiwa], every single day, defer to me, which is a crazy experience, to have these masters asking me what I feel." As far as making the jump to live-action, Sackhoff expressed how her collaborators respect "the craft, and the years that I have put in. I really do know her – her pain is my pain. When she experiences something, I really feel it."

The upcoming Season 3 of the series is described, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

Season 3 of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on March 1st.

Are you looking forward to the new season? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!