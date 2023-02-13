Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Reveals New Look at Bo-Katan

Katee Sackhoff is back as Bo-Katan Kryze, the character she originated by voicing in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, in The Mandalorian Season 3. Disney has released a new image of Bo-Katan via Empire Magazine. This may or may not be a shot of Bo-Katan on her way back to Mandalore, with Din Djarin alongside her seeking absolution for straying from The Way. You can see the image below. Sackhoff also spoke to Empire Magazine about playing Bo-Katan in the Star Wars universe for so long, first in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and now in live-action for The Mandalorian.

"I've lived in this woman's skin for a long time now," she says. "One of the things that Jon and I focus on is where she is in the moment, what peppers her experience. Jon and Rick, every single day, defer to me, which is a crazy experience, to have these masters asking me what I feel." She adds that her transition from voice actor to live-action performance "respects the craft, and the years that I have put in. I really do know her – her pain is my pain. When she experiences something, I really feel it."

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

She isn't the only one wearing Bo-Katan's armor though. Five different actors take turns during filming.

"If one person has a better skill-set than the other, well, that person needs to put the suit on that day," she says. "That being said, I have a wicked knee-slide. I've been practicing my knee-slides on my mum's kitchen with dish rags since I was five years old, so when that knee-slide comes up, you'll know: that's me. There are holes in my suit because I had to do that so many times. I came home with so many bruises on my knees. But I love that. If I came home with bruises, it was a good day!"

When does The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere?

According to the official synopsis for The Mandalorian Season 3, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, and Giancarlo Esposito. Season 3 premieres on Disney+ on March 1st.