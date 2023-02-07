The Mandalorian Star Reveals the Star Wars Character They Wanted to Grow Up to Be

One The Mandalorian star dreamed of being a Star Wars princess but instead became the once (and possibly future) ruler of Mandalore. Katee Sackhoff plays Bo-Katan Kryze in Star Wars, beginning as her voice actor in Star Wars: The Clone Wars before transitioning the character into live-action in The Mandalorian. Sackhoff is known for her sci-fi roles, including playing Starbuck in the 2003 Battlestar Galactica reboot, and she embraces the genre, having grown up with her father's love of it. During an interview in the new issue of Star Wars Insider, she explains how her role on Robot Chicken got her cast as Bo-Katan, and she was more than ready to go to that galaxy far away.

"I didn't need to do any research! It was Star Wars!" she told the magazine. "I've told everyone who has ever represented me that if the Star Wars people ever called me, for anything, I would take it. I kid you not. If they'd told me to play the part of a rock and sit in the background, I would have taken it! When Dave called me and asked me to voice the part of Bo-Katan, I jumped. There were no questions, I just said 'yes!'

She continued, "As a kid, I'd wanted to grow up to be Princess Leia. I'd also wanted to grow up to be Bruce Willis, but I really wanted to be in Star Wars. I loved that world! I loved what Star Wars was, so it blew my mind that the circumstances of my career had found me in that place!"

Bo-Katan returns in The Mandalorian Season 3.

Sackhoff will be back as Bo-Katan in The Mandalorian's third season, and she won't be alone. The season sees Din Djarin, played by Pedro Pascal, making a pilgrimage to Mandalore seeking absolution for having removed his armor when others could see. Bo-Katan will be there, as well as plenty of other Mandalorians.

"I will say, there will be more Mandalorians, a lot of them," Pascal teased during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "There will be an epic battle…Plural? Maybe? Grogu is very good. Still learning, teaching, protected, protecting. I think if I say anything more, I'll be replace. Like not just as The Mandalorian, but as a human being in life."

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres on Disney+ on March 1st. The first two seasons of the series are streaming now.