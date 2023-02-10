Star Wars: The Mandalorian Featured on Empire Magazine Covers, Tease Boba Fett Return

A core ethos of the Mandalorian culture in the galaxy far, far away is to never remove your helmet, but as Din Djarin proved in The Mandalorian, there are some exceptions to this rule, with new covers for Empire Magazine offering two perspectives on helmets. The standard cover sees Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze without their helmets, while the subscriber-exclusive cover features holograms of various iconic Mandalorian helmets from Star Wars. While the exclusive cover features helmets of characters we anticipated seeing in Season 3 of the series, we can also see Boba Fett's helmet, possibly hinting that the iconic bounty hunter will be returning to the series. You can check out the magazine covers below and watch Season 3 of The Mandalorian when it premieres on Disney+ on March 1st.

The upcoming Season 3 of the series is described, "The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together."

The Mandalorians take over the exclusive subscriber cover of @EmpireMagazine.The new season of #TheMandalorian starts streaming March 1 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JBxRZNDvAv — Star Wars | #TheBadBatch now streaming on Disney+ (@starwars) February 10, 2023

Season 2 of The Mandalorian offered our first glimpse at Boba Fett since he seemingly died in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with later episodes seeing him secure his iconic armor and assisting Djarin in an important mission. In Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Djarin similarly made an appearance to assist Boba Fett, though with how secretive Lucasfilm has been about the plot of Season 3 of The Mandalorian, fans will likely be taken by surprise with the idea of Fett showing up. Given the crossover nature of the live-action series, it's possible that the cover was merely highlighting helmets from episodes past as opposed to teasing what was coming up in the new season.

The subscriber-exclusive cover leans into the idea that we'll be seeing more Mandalorians in the new season than in the first two, a fact that Pascal also teased earlier this month.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Pascal teased, "I will say, there will be more Mandalorians, a lot of them ... There will be an epic battle...Plural? Maybe?"

Season 3 of The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ on March 1st.

