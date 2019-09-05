New Star Wars: The Mandalorian Photo Shows Gina Carano’s Cara Dune Ready for Battle

The trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian blew audiences away when it debuted late last month, providing a look at the first live-action Star Wars television series. While we still have to wait months for the show to premiere, a new photo showcases some of the show’s new characters. Entertainment Weekly recently debuted a new photo from the series, which sees The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) preparing to kick some butt.

Cara is described as a former Shock Trooper turned mercenary, who will play a unique role in the events of the series.

“She’s gone from planet to planet,” Carano explained. “She’s a loner. She’s strong. She runs into the Mandalorian on one of these planets that she’s hiding out on and thinks that he’s there to take her in and then their relationship escalates from there.”

The MMA fighter-turned-actress, who previously appeared in the Deadpool franchise, has been candid of the impact that The Mandalorian has already had on her life.

“[Series creator Jon Favreau] looked at me before my big scene, one of my biggest introductory scenes in Mandalorian, and he was like, ‘We’re gonna change your trajectory right now,’” Carano shared in a previous interview. “I think he’s a very honest man, and he’s seen the struggle, and he’s seen what happens to careers and he’s like, ‘We’re gonna change your path right now’… He’s like, ‘From here on out, you’re gonna choose jobs that are complementing [you]. And you’re gonna choose jobs that challenge you. And you’re gonna believe in yourself. From this scene forward.’”

“I was welling up with tears,” the actress admitted about the experience. “And I went out and I crushed that scene. And it was like, a scene when I first read the script I was like, ‘Oh gosh, this is more than I’ve ever been given — how am I going to do this?’ And then, with him, I really trained for it, and I really was present… He believed in me and it helped me believe in myself.”

She added, “I couldn’t thank him enough, because I feel like my whole life since I shot that has been a different world.”

The cast of The Mandalorian also includes Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Taika Waititi, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, and Werner Herzog. Directors on the series will include Waititi, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Dave Filoni.

The Mandalorian will premiere on November 12th on Disney+.