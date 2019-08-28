Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Explains How IG-11 Compares to IG-88

The first trailer for The Mandalorian debuted last weekend, giving fans a look at an entirely new side of the Star Wars universe. Among the series’ many new characters is IG-11, a droid who will be voiced by Taika Waititi. In an interview with The Star Wars Show, Waititi was asked about IG-11, and his connection to the franchise’s other IG droid, the original trilogy’s IG-88.

“I like to think he’s made in the same factory as IG-88,” Waititi revealed.

When asked if IG-11’s numbering makes him better or worse than IG-88, Waititi answered with a very specific analogy.

“You know, like, there’s a [Trans-Am]…” Waititi explained. “The later Trans-Ams were kinda cool, but the earlier Trans-Ams were like, those are the ones you want. You know? You want the Smokey and the Bandit one, that’s what IG-11 is.”

The Mandalorian will follow IG-11 teaming up with the series’ titular bounty hunter (Pedro Pascal) as he travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The series is set shortly after the events of the original trilogy of films, and is expected to have a unique approach on the franchise.

“Since I wrote most of [The Mandalorian], I wrote it to fit within our volume, and in trying to keep the scale of it like the first Star Wars film, which was a relatively low-budget affair, even though the effects were spectacular,” series creator Jon Favreau shared at a panel appearance earlier this year.

The cast of The Mandalorian also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, and Werner Herzog. Directors for the eight-episode first season include Waititi, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Rick Famuyiwa.

“Star Wars is very different to Marvel style,” Waititi said of directing the episodes earlier this year. “They know that the tone of the first films really should be kind of adhered to. That’s what the fans like and you can’t really disrespect it, I guess is a nicer way of saying, ‘Can’t put too many jokes in.’ There’s a bit, definitely, my tone is in there, the dialogue and stuff like that.”

The Mandalorian will premiere on November 12th on Disney+.