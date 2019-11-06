Star Wars: The Mandalorian Releases Another Exclusive Look Teaser

Star Wars: The Mandalorian lands in theaters in just a week, allowing the marketing campaign to unleash all-new looks at the series, including the above teaser. This new promo might not feature any major reveals, but thanks to Werner Herzog, who is called “The Client” in the series, we get a better idea of just how tumultuous the galaxy is in the wake of the Galactic Empire’s destruction. We also get to hear a few pieces of dialogue from the Ugnaught character, which are met with the titular Mandalorian’s expected stoicism. Check out the promo above and watch the series premiere on Disney+ on November 12th.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout much of the franchise, fans have seen clear delineations between good and evil, with the above promo teasing a world that features a much bigger grey area between those opposing ideals. This echoes comments made by star Pedro Pascal about the series exploring more ambiguous morals.

“They separate good and evil so perfectly in the world of Star Wars. And in this one it’s like we’re way more at the center,” Pascal shared with AP. “We’re past those borders, and past those very, very linear, very specific lines of definition.”

Despite the series exploring uncharted territory, producer Jon Favreau claims that the biggest influence George Lucas had on the development of the series was the importance of telling stories about right vs. wrong.

“We had a long talk with each other,” Favreau explained to GQ Middle East. “One thing he said to me was, ‘Remember, Jon, the real audience for all stories and all myths is the kids that are coming of age,’ because he’s really a Joseph Campbell adherent.”

The producer added, “We enjoy the stories as adults, but really, storytelling is about imparting the wisdom of the previous generations on to the children who are becoming adults, and giving them a context for how to behave and how to learn the lessons of the past without making the mistakes on their own. That’s the hope, that you can teach them how to avoid all the hardship but garner all the wisdom.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on November 12th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!