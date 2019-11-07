George Lucas Is Fine With Star Wars: The Mandalorian According to Disney CEO

The Star Wars franchise is about to get a big expansion thanks to The Mandalorian, the franchise’s first live-action TV series, which will soon air on the Disney+ streaming service. With the debut of The Mandalorian the Star Wars franchise will be stepping into uncharted territory both literally and figuratively, and the latter fact has those involved with the franchise talking. As always, the opinion of Star Wars creator George Lucas holds a lot of weight, but according to Disney CEO Bob Iger, Lucas is good with what he’s seen of The Mandalorian.

Bob Iger was featured in a profile over on Bloomberg News, regaring the launch of Disney+ and the streaming service’s potential role in defining Iger’s legacy. In that profile, Iger opening gushed about The Mandalorian, revealing he’s taken the time to personally screen the series, multiple times:

“I’ve probably seen each episode of The Mandalorian three times,” Iger says. “First, to give some notes. Second, to see the rough cut and the impact of the notes. And now, just recently, I watched all the final cuts so that I could be blown away by how it looks.”

So that’s Iger feels after investing upwards of $100 million in The Mandalorian‘s produciton – but what about George Lucas? Well, according to Iger, the Star Wars creator is good with how the show turned out. Lucas apparently visited the set of The Mandalorian and hasn’t raised any stink about the show – at least not publicly. “George has been fine,” Iger claims. We’ll see just how true that statement proves to be, once The Mandalorian is out, and press has a chance to actually get a statement from Lucas (he hasn’t commented yet).

So far, anticipation for The Mandalorian is red-hot, at the trailer for the series (see above) paint it as a hard-edged look at the underworld of Star Wars, set in the wild west backdrop of the Outer Rims in the pivotal era between the Original Trilogy and Sequel Trilogy. What little we’ve seen from the performances by series stars Pedro Pascal and Werner Herzog has been intriguing, and appearances from the likes of Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposita, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, and Taika Waititi (as a badass droid gunslinger) have definitely hooked viewers. George Lucas may not have cared for The Force Awakens, but right now it seems like he has little reason to hate on The Mandalorian at all.

The Mandalorian premieres on DIsney+ on November 12th. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.