Star Wars: The Mandalorian Gets First TV Spot

Fans only have another six weeks to go before we can witness the debut of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+, with an all-new TV spot building excitement for the series’ premiere. Sadly, the TV spot doesn’t contain any new footage, though it does serve as a reminder that the premiere date is quickly approaching and we will finally see the very first live-action Star Wars series in due time. Another reason the new series has fans so excited is, rather than the recent streaming service model of releasing an entire season all at once, the new series will release episodes on a weekly basis, allowing viewers to savor the story.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

The series was developed by Jon Favreau, who previously delivered audiences films like Iron Man, The Jungle Book, and The Lion King. The filmmaker brought with him not only his storytelling abilities, but also his signature visual flare.

“Well, first of all, you have to treat it like you’re making a movie for the big screen,” Favreau previously shared with Variety when discussing his approach to the series. “The fact of the matter is that, if you look at Lion King, for example, we were very cognizant that, as many people are seeing it in the theaters, there are gonna be more people seeing it at home. And everybody has these beautiful 16 by 9 flatscreen TVs and you wanna create beautiful imagery that takes advantage of what people have. The Mandalorian, whether you watch it on your TV or if you saw it projected, it should feel just as much like Star Wars as any of the features.”

He continued, “Dave Filoni and I, who are partnering on this, we’ve been working so hard to try to honor the traditions of Star Wars and try to present something we would be delighted to see, as fans. Because we started a while ago, it’s gonna be available, day one, on Disney+, on November [12th]. I think they’re going one episode at a time, but it will be there, premiering on the platform, so if you have it, you’ll get to see it.”

Check out the series premiere of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on November 12th.

