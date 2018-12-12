‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ Adds ‘Rocky’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ Stars

After months of reports regarding casting on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Lucasfilm confirmed that not only would Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman 1984) play the titular character, but also that Carl Weathers (Rocky, Predator), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Gina Carano (Deadpool), Nick Nolte (48 Hours, Hulk), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), and Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man) would star in the series. It’s unclear who these characters will play, though the scope of the series will likely provide fans with compelling and diverse characters across the galaxy.

“We’re having a great time working with this incredibly talented group and excited for everyone to see what we’re up to,” Executive Producer Jon Favreau shared in a statement on StarWars.com.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Lucasfilm is clearly pulling out all the stops when it comes to amassing impressive talent, as it marks the first live-action series in the Star Wars saga. In addition to the cast already impressing fans, Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo claims that the adventure will also visually delight viewers.

“It’s amazing. We went down there to say hi to Jon. Taika [Waititi] was directing an episode, so we went to hang out with them,” Russo shared with an audience at a Collider fan screening of Infinity War. “Jon is always at the forefront of cutting edge tech, and he is shooting this in a way that no one has ever shot anything ever before. It’s pretty astounding.”

While The Mandalorian might be the first live-action Star Wars series, it won’t be the last, as Disney recently confirmed a new TV series focusing on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story‘s Cassian Andor set before the events of that film.

StarWars.com described that series, “The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. A release date for the series has not yet been announced.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is set to debut on the upcoming Disney streaming service, Disney+, which launches next year, with the Cassian Andor series headed into production in 2019 with a potential 2020 launch.

Are you excited by these latest casting announcements? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!