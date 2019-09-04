Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Black Series Sith Trooper Figure Goes up for Pre-Order

Sith Trooper merch from the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker is starting to hit shelves ahead of the film’s debut in theaters on December 20th. One of the biggest releases in this early wave is Hasbro’s Black Series 6-inch figure. After debuting at San Diego Comic-Con with an early release edition, the main version is now available to pre-order right here for $20.99 with a release date slated for September.

Sith Trooper merch is also starting to roll out to Disney Parks, and some of it has made it’s way online. At the time of writing, shopDisney has a kids Sith Trooper costume, blaster, and iPhone case in stock – but there’s more to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In related news, Hasbro also revealed the Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett electronic helmet at San Diego Comic-Con, and it’s everything fans hoped it would be.

As with other Black Series prop helmet releases, it’s a full-size wearable replica (adjustable fit) that comes with fancy features like a flip-down viewfinder with flashing LED lights and an illuminated rangefinder HUD. At the time of writing you can still pre-order The Black Series Boba Fett electronic helmet right here for $119.99 with free fast shipping slated for May 4th.

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.