Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Passes $400 Million at Domestic Box Office

After roughly two weeks since it was released, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has passed the $400-million mark at the domestic box office, while its worldwide total has passed $800 million, per Deadline. Earlier in its box office run, The Rise of Skywalker was on track to potentially earn more than Star Wars: The Last Jedi, though these recent numbers could confirm that the final entry into the Skywalker Saga will fall shy of its predecessor. As has become the trend with most blockbusters, the film earned a majority of its money quite quickly, only for its staying power to dwindle as other highly anticipated films began to debut.

As compared to The Last Jedi, Christmas and New Year’s Day fell later in its box office run, resulting in a boost to its box office, but with those events coming more quickly after the release of The Rise of Skywalker, those box office bursts didn’t revive its longevity for a prolonged stretch of time.

The latest chapter in the Skywalker Saga could end up coming close to The Last Jedi‘s box office haul of $1.3 billion, but it surely won’t come close to what Star Wars: The Force Awakens earned back in 2015. With that film being the first new entry in the series since 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and the first sequel to 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, excitement for the film was immensely high, helping lead it to $2.1 billion worldwide. Aiding The Last Jedi‘s box office haul was a stronger presence of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, having only appeared briefly in The Force Awakens, in addition to fans wanting to see what they assumed was Carrie Fisher’s final performance as Leia Organa.

The Last Jedi may have been a major hit with critics, but reactions from audiences were less unanimous, resulting in poorer word-of-mouth buzz. The Rise of Skywalker, on the other hand, is experiencing the opposite reaction, as critics are giving it the series’ worst reviews since the prequel trilogy, despite user ratings on various platforms skewing more positively. This latest film, however, marks the final entry in the 40-year narrative, with fans likely seeing the film in theaters solely for the resolution, even if they don’t return for multiple screenings.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.

