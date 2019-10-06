First Look at Dominic Monaghan From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Debuts

The new Star Wars film is set to feature the end of the Skywalker Saga, finally ending the storyline that George Lucas started over 40 years ago. But while this will serve as the end of the ongoing movie series that has captured multiple generations, it will also introduce a lot of new characters to the galaxy far, far away. And fans who are familiar with the works of director J.J. Abrams know that he likes to use many actors he’s familiar with, so they shouldn’t be surprised that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will include a fan favorite from the series Lost.

Actor Dominic Monaghan was announced as part of the cast of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker last summer. And now we have our first look at the actor as he’ll appear in the movie, apparently as a member of the Resistance.

When Monaghan’s casting was first announced, the actor attempted to play it cool when he was asked about details on the Distraction Pieces podcast.

“[Director] J.J. [Abrams] is a friend of mine and he said to me that at some point I’d get the opportunity to read the script,” Monaghan explained. “[He told me], ‘Just be aware of the fact that there are massive sequences in Act Two, there are massive sequences in Act Three but because we’re shooting Act One first, I’ve put you in there and you seem to not be around as much in Act Two and Act Three but that’s because that’s what we’re doing first so I want you here, I want you invested. So read the script but just know there won’t be long until there’ll be a re-draft of those things and we’ll see you a little bit more’. So I read it, and the script is amazing and obviously there isn’t a lot I can say.”

Does this mean that his character dies early on? Of course it’s impossible to say at this point, but the new film likely will continue to focus on the narrative established in the previous films and not focus so much on Monaghan’s new role in the saga. So don’t be surprised if his Resistance member is a casualty in the war against the First Order.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to premiere in theaters on December 20th.