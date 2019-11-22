Star Wars: Empire Reveals Its The Rise of Skywalker Covers

The release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is only a few weeks away, with the excitement for the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga getting higher by the moment. One reason fans are so excited about the new film is that, with as many various images and pieces of footage as we’ve seen, there’s still only little about the plot that we know, leading to endless amounts of speculation from fans. Keeping the speculation going are the covers for the upcoming issue of Empire Magazine, which will celebrate the entire Skywalker Saga, as the images are gorgeous but do little to enlighten us about the film’s plot.

In addition to the three newsstand covers, the upcoming issue will have a subscriber-exclusive cover, as well as a bonus magazine about the Skywalker Saga, and an art card depicting the “Dark Rey” we’ve seen teased in trailers. Deciding which magazine you purchase will be difficult, likely resulting in fans wanting one of each cover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see the impressive new covers and check out Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th!

Cover 1

The first of Empire’s three exclusive collectible #TheRiseOfSkywalker covers for our biggest ever #StarWars issue – the new generation of heroes. pic.twitter.com/gXaaVOnBi1 — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) November 22, 2019

Cover 2

The second of Empire’s three exclusive collectible #TheRiseOfSkywalker covers for our biggest ever #StarWars issue – the leaders of the resistance. pic.twitter.com/86528XBkfB — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) November 22, 2019

Cover 3

The third of Empire’s three exclusive collectible #TheRiseOfSkywalker covers for our biggest ever #StarWars issue – Supreme Leader Ren and the Knights Of Ren. pic.twitter.com/DnDROraEC6 — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) November 22, 2019

Subscriber Exclusive

And finally, this month’s stunning subscriber cover is an exclusive original illustration by @paulshipper. May the force be with you, always. READ MORE: https://t.co/yN3RoznU6P pic.twitter.com/PRN9oMJuqV — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) November 22, 2019

Skywalker Saga Magazine

With this month’s issue of Empire comes a bonus #StarWars Skywalker Saga magazine – the ultimate celebration of the nine-film epic, with fresh interviews, features, archival material and more. pic.twitter.com/FadBV4BW31 — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) November 22, 2019

Dark Rey