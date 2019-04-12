‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Fans Are Loving Kelly Marie Tran’s Return

After being harassed off social media by trolls who targeted her after she appeared in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, actress Kelly Marie Tran returned to Star Wars Celebration today to thunderous applause and tears of joy. Tran welled up, and in turn, fans watching the livestream took to social media to express their joy at seeing the fandom treating her well and to say that her emotional reaction was a little contagious, leading to plenty of fans saying that they started crying, too. Even on stage, filmmaker JJ Abrams praised her, saying that casting Tran was one of the best things Rian Johnson did for the franchise.

The Celebration livestream brought the biggest panel of the weekend — where the new generation of Star Wars actors joined filmmakers to reveal the title of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and help tee up fan interest in the film, which hits theaters in December. JJ Abrams, who came to Lucasfilm for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, will get to close out not just his own trilogy but the larger Skywalker Saga in the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out some of our favorite reactions below.

What a welcome

Kelly Marie Tran welcomed with a standing ovation at #StarWarsCelebaration! #EpisodeIX pic.twitter.com/92ut3xQlCX — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) April 12, 2019

Congressional approval

Kelly Marie Tran is awesome.



Thank you JJ Abrams. Love your work.



Can’t wait to see the next Star Wars movie. https://t.co/jvI4I4QYwH — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 12, 2019

Sorry, whiners

And the crowd goes NUTS for Kelly Marie Tran, chanting her name.



Sorry whiners, she’s here to stay. — Matt Bellissimo (@MattBellissimo) April 12, 2019

Touching and heartwarming

Kelly Marie Tran is an adorable noodle that this fandom has mistreated and this is why she’s crying by the cheering and that’s both touching and heartbreaking #EpisodeIX — Mari, a Super Nova Spice Girl (@DeathDama) April 12, 2019

Getting the Love She Deserves

i’m legit crying so much kelly marie tran is the most amazing human being and y’all bitches made her go through hell but i’m glad she’s getting the love she deserves now — mayra | #saveODAAT (@jonhboyega) April 12, 2019

Even best-er

#StarWarsCelebration cutting to the robots for emotional reactions was honestly the best but now Kelly Marie Tran is crying and this is even best-er. — Amy is not emotionally prepared for Endgame (@spooloflies) April 12, 2019

Over the edge

Seeing the audience stand up and applaud Kelly Marie Tran just pushed me over the edge and now I’m crying into my pizza — I’m Just a Porg Boy (@SykoShadow) April 12, 2019

Feeling the love

my heart is still about a million times bigger after the cheer that the #StarWarsCelebration2019 crowd gave kelly marie tran



you could feel the love and it was great — siân into mystery (@sianofhel) April 12, 2019

Proud of the fans

i’m so proud of the star wars fans at celebration for giving kelly marie tran the standing ovation she deserved after how the “fans” treated her — ˗ˏˋ ᴍᴇʟ ˊˎ˗ (@retroquill) April 12, 2019

A mass of emotions

Kelly Marie Tran crying makes me so sad, mad, and happy for everything she’s gone through since The Last Jedi 😭 — Jose (@TheJMP1293) April 12, 2019

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!