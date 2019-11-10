Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star John Boyega Gives Fans a Glimpse at His Hometown

Over the last couple of weeks, John Boyega‘s Instagram has become one of the best things about social media. The actor known for playing Finn in the latest Star Wars trilogy has been posting lots of Star Wars content as well as silly videos that are nonstop fun. Boyega’s latest post is a great homage to his hometown of Peckham, which is a district of South London, England, within the London Borough of Southwark. When it comes to his home, Boyega is all about talking up the creative environment as well as the good food. In fact, he explains in the video that he often goes back just for ingredients.

View this post on Instagram Home is where the seasoning is…. sorry the heart is. A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on Nov 8, 2019 at 9:21am PST

“Home is where the seasoning is…. sorry the heart is,” Boyega wrote.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh, John Boeyga from Peckham to a galaxy far, far away.’ I’m like, ‘From Peckham to a galaxy far, far away and back to Peckham for food and then back to a galaxy far, far away,’” Boyega joked in the video. “It’s still a part of my life. There’s certain ingredients that I can’t get in certain areas so I just go back home to where I know they’ll be at.”

He adds, “For me, the reason why it’s so important where I grew up is cause of how much of a creative hub it is and I don’t think a lot of people know that about that area. It’s just a place in which I was always surrounded by people who just wanted to create every single day and who prioritize that.”

In addition to Boyega, the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In addition to Star Wars, it was recently revealed that Boyega will soon be starring in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge, a new thriller from Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.