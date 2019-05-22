Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Confirms Return of Knights of Ren

The mysterious organization known as the Knights of Ren will return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. First seen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, little is known about the Knights of Ren other than that Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is their leader. The Knights of Ren, other than Kylo Ren, were not in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Vanity Fair confirmed that the group will be back in The Rise of Skywalker, though — as with the rest of the film — their purpose remains shrouded in secrecy. See a photo from the set of The Rise of Skywalker below that shows the film’s director, JJ Abrams, working with the Knight of Ren.

The Knights of Ren, like their leader, follow the dark side of the Force. The group has existed for decades and though they are not officially part of the First Order, Kylo Ren trained under Supreme Leader Snoke, the First Order’s head of state, during the years after the fall of the Galactic Empire, performing his master’s will while operating outside of the First Order’s command structure.

Kylo led the Knights of Ren to destroy Luke Skywalker’s new Jedi Temple sometime after Kylo himself — then Ben Solo — abandoned his training there. The Knights of Ren burned the temple to the ground and slaughtered all of Luke’s students but the ones who chose to leave with them. During the events of The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, both Kylo Ren and Snoke became obsessed with locating Luke, who had gone into self-imposed exile, and Rey, a powerful new Force-user who saw a vision of the Knight’s of Ren’s attack on the Jedi Temple.

The Knight’s of Ren’s association with the First Order may now be closer than ever after Kylo Ren assassinated Snoke and took control of the First Order for himself. Fans will find out in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars: Episode IX opens in theaters on December 20th. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff launching in 2020 and The Mandalorian TV series on Disney+.